Matt LaFleur “absolutely not” considering a change at defensive coordinator

The Packers are off to their worst start under head coach Matt LaFleur at 3-5. The team’s offense has struggled, with the club ranked 26th in scoring and 17th in total yards.

But defensively, things haven’t gone great either, particularly in the current four-game losing streak.

Joe Barry has been Green Bay’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. LaFleur was asked during his Monday press conference if he’s considered a change at the position and gave a clear, simple answer.

“Oh no, absolutely not,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur noted that the defensive game plans aren’t likely to please everybody, though the coaches take input from players. But the biggest thing LaFleur noted the Packers have to improve on defensively is physicality.

“I think you look at the teams that are the toughest to deal with in this league, especially from a defensive standpoint, and physicality, it jumps out to you,” LaFleur said. “And there were moments where we’re not always getting that.”

LaFleur is Green Bay’s offensive play-caller, so that unit is where he ends up sponging most of his time. But he did talk about meeting with the defensive players to go over film and help them see things from an offensive perspective.

Still, LaFleur feels like if the Packers were playing better complementary football, he wouldn’t be facing these types of questions.

“It hasn’t been consistent — at all,” LaFleur said. “It’s like, one side is doing it, the other side isn’t. You have to play complementary football and understand that there’s going to be some moments where one side of the ball may be struggling. that’s where the other side of the ball has to kind of pick it up.

“That was a really good offense — not to make any excuses for our defense, certainly there’s a lot of things that have to get better. Namely, the tackling. When you have guys in the hole a 2-yard run turns into a 20-something-yard run. So, that cannot happen.”

The 3-5 Packers will take on the 1-6 Lions in Week Nine.

