On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed optimism that he’ll play on Sunday at Chicago. On Wednesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers won’t practice on Wednesday.

Rodgers had missed most Wednesday sessions since injuring his thumb in Week Five. On Sunday, Rodgers suffered a rib injury that caused him to leave the game against the Eagles before it was over.

LaFleur wrapped his press conference by saying he expects Rodgers to play on Sunday.

The Packers have a bye in Week 14. The question of whether Rodgers should be placed on injured reserve will linger, unless and until the Packers thrust themselves into the playoff conversation. With one more loss, it’s likely over for the Packers in 2022.

Then again, it might be already.

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers won’t practice on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk