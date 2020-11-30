Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: As good as I’ve ever seen anybody play

Sunday night was the latest in a series of strong games for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was 21-of-29 for 211 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-25 win over the Bears. It’s the fifth time this season that Rodgers has thrown four touchdowns in a game this season and Rodgers is now leading the league with 33 touchdown passes on the season.

Rodgers said after the game that he feels “super-comfortable” in the offense and believes “the beauty in this year is the subtleties of simplicity” that head coach Matt LaFleur implemented in the offense this offseason. LaFleur saved his praise for the man at the controls.

“This is as good as I’ve ever seen anybody play,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “Just his ability to go out there and get us in the right looks and, shoot, even when I make a bad call, he definitely makes us look good. So that’s a credit to him. In my eyes, he’s an MVP player. No doubt about it. And I wouldn’t want any other quarterback on our football team.”

Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to be the MVP this season, but Rodgers is doing his best to keep things interesting heading into the final month of the season.

