Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: We’re going to continue to try to work through this

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on ESPN on Monday night and addressed his issues with the team for the first time in a public setting since reports of his desire to be traded surfaced last month.

Rodgers said he loves his teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans in Green Bay, but that some in the organization are “forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go.” That would seem to reference team CEO Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst, but it was head coach Matt LaFleur who got to respond to Rodgers’ appearance.

LaFleur spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said that he still believes there’s a way for the team to mend fences with Rodgers before the 2021 season.

“I just want to keep it about the guys that are here right now. . . . We’re just going to continue to try to work through this and hopefully we can get him back in the building,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

There’s been no sign that the Packers are reversing course on their previous vows to hold onto Rodgers, but LaFleur’s hope isn’t likely one that’s shared by too many others around the football team.

