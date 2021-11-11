The Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers and so far nothing this week has indicated any snags in that process.

After Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the earliest he can get back in the Packers’ building is Saturday. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that Rodgers is doing what he can virtually.

“It’s been going great. The communication’s been there,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “He’s been in every meeting. He’s been engaged. So, it’s just he’s not with his guys out on the field. That’s the dynamic that you never know. But we’re very fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a lot of ball. So we’re pretty confident that provided he checks out well, that he can go out there and play at a high level.”

As Rodgers said himself in his Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, there is a small possibility that Rodgers won’t play in Sunday’s game based on his medical check when he’s allowed back in the building. LaFleur confirmed that the Packers won’t know for sure if Rodgers will be able to play until Saturday.

“Definitely it adds an element of just unknown there, right? But Jordan [Love is] preparing like he’s the starter and we’ll get them both ready to play,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers has been in every meeting virtually while out with COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk