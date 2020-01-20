Matt LaFleur: 49ers were better, faster and more physical than us

Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows his team was thoroughly outplayed in all phases of the game on Sunday.

LaFleur said after losing 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game that the 49ers were just the better team.

“That is a fast team, and they were better, faster and more physical than us tonight,” LaFleur said. “They got after us two games. Right now they’re the gold standard in the NFC.”

The 49ers beat the Packers 37-8 during the regular season, and the two dominant wins by the 49ers combined make clear that the Packers are a long way from the top of the NFC.

“To not finish it, it hurts,” LaFleur said. “But I love this team, love what these guys are all about.”

Now LaFleur will get to work in an offseason in which the Packers will try to close the enormous gap between themselves and the 49ers.