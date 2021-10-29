Matt LaFleur’s 33-7 record is best through 40 games of any coach in Super Bowl era

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is off to an incredible start to his coaching career.

After beating the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, LaFleur is now 33-7 through his first 40 regular-season games. That’s the best of any head coach in the Super Bowl era. LaFleur’s regular-season winning percentage of .825 is the best of any coach in NFL history who coached at least 25 games.

Yes, LaFleur inherited a team with a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers was on the Packers the year before LaFleur arrived, and they went 6-9-1. The Packers had only won more than 12 games in a season once with Rodgers before LaFleur arrived, and now they’ve gone 13-3 in 2019, 13-3 in 2020 and 7-1 to start the 2021 season.

LaFleur’s playoff record is only 2-2, and until he gets the Packers to the Super Bowl, he won’t be recognized as one of the sport’s great coaches. But in the regular season, he’s finding unprecedented success.

