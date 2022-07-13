Tight end Matt LaCosse announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

“Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of being a professional athlete,” LaCosse wrote in a long Instagram post. “It started off with me just wanting to be like my dad, and it turned into something I wanted to dedicate my life to. There were countless up and downs, but the people above were always there to help me. I truly got to live out my dream.”

LaCosse, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Patriots but played only one game last season.

He began his career in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Giants. LaCosse saw action in two games in 2015 and three in 2017 before joining the Broncos. He played two games for Denver in 2017 and 15 in 2018.

In his career, LaCosse played 34 games with 14 starts and made 40 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Matt Lacosse retires from NFL after seven seasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk