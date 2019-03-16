Matt LaCosse on joining Patriots: 'It’s an honor to be here'

Matt LaCosse on joining Patriots: 'Its an honor to be here' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Matt LaCosse is one of the newest members of the New England Patriots. And needless to say, he's happy to be here.

LaCosse expressed excitement about the opportunity to join the Patriots and via the team's official Twitter, he spoke about what it meant to come to New England.

I mean, it's an honor to be here. Great franchise, great players, great coaches and just the history behind the franchise is just unbelievable. Just to be here and be able to see all that happens here and be a part of it, it's huge and awesome.

Additionally, LaCosse indicated that the way the Patriots use their tight ends played a big role in his decision to sign with the squad.

That was one of the main selling points on this place is just how often they use their tight ends and how they use them in different ways. Blocking, pass-catching off play action, there's so many ways the tight end can get involved and it's really exciting.

It's likely that LaCosse will provide depth as a combination blocker and receiver. LaCosse is coming off a career year with the Denver Broncos that saw him log 24 catches for 250 yards and a score in 15 games. He only started in five games, so it's possible that he could have some untapped potential.

The Patriots have stockpiled talent at the tight end position in recent years but this year, they face uncertainty at the position. Rob Gronkowski is contemplating retirement, and it's unclear whether or not he will return. That in conjunction with the decision to cut veteran back Dwayne Allen makes the team very thin at the position, but LaCosse will remedy some of their issues there.

LaCosse will likely battle for that role previously occupied by Allen. It seems that he is up to the challenge and will be happy to be with the team, no matter what his role ends up being.

