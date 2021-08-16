Matt LaCosse injury: Patriots TE exits Eagles joint practice session

Matt LaCosse injury adds to Patriots' ailments at tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' banged-up tight end group suffered another blow Monday.

Matt LaCosse left Monday's joint practice session in Philadelphia after taking a hard hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Per our Tom E. Curran, Barnett lowered his shoulder to hit LaCosse in the head area as the tight end attempted to catch a Cam Newton pass on a shallow crossing route.

LaCosse walked off the field under his own power with Patriots head trainer Jim Whelan by his side.

The Patriots already entered Philly with their top two tight ends sidelined. Hunter Henry is recovering from a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out through at least this week, while Jonnu Smith exited the Patriots' practice Sunday with an apparent ankle injury.

Both Henry and Smith are in Philadelphia with the team, so neither of their injuries appear to be major. But with Henry, Smith and LaCosse all sidelined and Dalton Keene on injured reserve, New England is down to just two active tight ends in Devin Asiasi and Troy Fumagalli, who joined the team in May.

The Patriots' next preseason game is Thursday against the Eagles, so Asiasi and Fumagalli may see extra work if their fellow tight ends don't return from injury by then.