Matt LaFleur is sick of answering questions about Aaron Rodgers and audibles

The NFL regular season hasn’t started yet and New Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has already answered too many questions about Aaron Rodgers and audibles. LaFleur expressed some of that frustration Tuesday, telling reporters he is tired of talking about the issue.

Before the question was completed, LaFleur let reporters know how he felt about the topic.

LaFleur did offer a response, but you can tell he’s frustrated early on. He begins by saying, “You guys just will not stop with this audible thing. It’s unbelievable. What do you guys want me to say?”

The issue goes back to June, when LaFleur talked to Michael Silver of NFL.com about how LaFleur’s offense would mesh with Rodgers’ playing style. As LaFleur explained, his offense hasn’t allowed quarterbacks to make a lot of changes at the line of scrimmage in the past. LaFleur also noted that he never worked with a quarterback as talented as Rodgers, so the two would have to find common ground on the issue.

Rodgers changed the call at the line quite a bit last season. He reportedly called audibles on a third of Mike McCarthy’s play calls, according to Bleacher Report. McCarthy and Rodgers butted heads all season, so that may have contributed to Rodgers taking more control over the offense.

Given the drastic change in philosophy, some are concerned that LaFleur and Rodgers could run into issues if the offense doesn’t run smoothly early on. If LaFleur’s play calls don’t work or Rodgers improvises too much, that could lead to more unrest in the locker room.

Or it could be nothing. If the Packers’ offense posts excellent numbers early this storyline will conveniently fade away. Given Rodgers’ talent, that’s a distinct possibility.

