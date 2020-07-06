Matt Kenseth drives No. 42 Chevrolet to second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Matt Kenseth finished second in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Kenseth’s top five finish, the first time he has achieved that result this year, added 40 points to his season total.

Kenseth started in 21st position and led 12 laps in the race. The 22nd-year driver has tallied 39 career victories, with 181 top-five finishes and 330 results inside the top 10.

The second place result for Kenseth marks the ninth time he has finished in the top five at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his 12th top 10.

The Cambridge, Wisconsin native began the race four spots behind his career mark of 17.3, but finished 13 places ahead of his career average of 14.8.

Kenseth raced against a field of 40 drivers on the way to his second-place finish. The race endured nine cautions and 43 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 11 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick earned the victory in the race, followed by Kenseth’s second-place finish. Aric Almirola placed third, Brad Keselowski brought home fourth place, and Cole Custer took the No. 5 spot.

After William Byron won the first stage, Harvick took control and won Stage 2 before taking the checkered flag.

