Matt Kenseth among those nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame

NBC Sports Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
NASCAR announced the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, a group that will comprise the first Hall of Fame ballot in two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

2003 Cup champion Matt Kenseth and two-time Cup champion crew chief Tim Brewer join the Modern Era Ballot for the first time. NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton was first nominated for the Class of 2021.

A.J. Foyt, a seven-time Cup winner, is added to the Pioneer Ballot ,along with Sam Ard, who was a nominee for the Class of 2020.

This is the second nomination class under the redesigned format. Ten nominees appear on the Modern Era ballot, five on the Pioneer ballot – designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

Two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected as the Class of 2023.

Lesa France Kennedy joins the Landmark Award ballot, an award given for outstanding contributions to the sport. Award winners are also eligible for NHOF enshrinement.

The Modern Era Ballot and Landmark Award nominees were selected by the Nomination Committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks. The Honors Committee, largely comprised of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, selected the Pioneer Ballot.

Following are the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees and Landmark Award nominees:

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Matt Kenseth, 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of 39 Cup races

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Gant - Daytona Mid 80s
Harry Gant - Daytona Mid 80s

Pioneer Ballot

Sam Ard, NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

AJ Foyt, won seven NASCAR Cup Series races including the 1972 Daytona 500

A.J. Foyt
A.J. Foyt

Landmark Award

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel will meet in person to discuss and vote for the Class of 2023 and Landmark Award on Wednesday, May 4.

Six new members join the 62-person panel – Mike Burch (Speedway Motorsports), Kelly Crandall (NMPA President), Ryan McGee (ESPN), Bob Pockrass (FOX Sports), Cathy Rice (South Boston Speedway) and Chip Wile (NASCAR). In addition, because there was no Class of 2022, both Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will participate as one-time voters as NASCAR Cup Series champions.

The 63rd vote goes to winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame). The Fan Vote is currently open and will close on April 29.

