Matt Kemp goes old school, incites benches to clear after barreling over Rangers C Robinson Chirinos

Pete Rose would be proud.

In the third inning of Wednesday’s game with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp had a chance to score from second base. Center fielder Kike Hernandez roped a ball into shallow right, and third base coach Chris Woodward made a questionable decision to wave Kemp home.

Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara threw a strike to catcher Robinson Chirinos that arrived at home plate long before Kemp. Chirinos blocked Kemp’s path to the plate, and Kemp responded with his best Von Miller impersonation, barreling through Chirinos before being called out.

Matt Kemp barreled over Rangers C Robinson Chirinos during a play at the plate Wednesday, prompting both benches to empty at Dodgers stadium. (AP)

When the play was over Kemp stood up and shoved Chirinos before both benches cleared.

When the dust settled, Kemp and Chirinos were both ejected. The play ended the inning with the Dodgers holding a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers went on to a 3-2 win in 11 innings.

MLB video from Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• U.S., Canada, Mexico win bid for 2026 World Cup

• Dan Wetzel: Sure, winning World Cup bid is cool, but can U.S. finally win games?

• Maryland OL dies days after being hospitalized post-workout

• Ice Cube on Kap: ‘I knew his message would be hijacked’

