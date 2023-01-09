Matt Judon's top plays 2022 season
Watch New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
The Seahawks are rooting hard for the Lions on Sunday Night Football, and despite Seattle’s victory having eliminated Detroit earlier in the day, the Lions are not lying down. The Packers lead 9-6 at halftime. The Lions got a 33-yard field goal from Michael Badgley on the final play of the half after a 15-yard [more]
The defense was phenomenal Sunday, with several key starters out.
We look at an instant analysis of the Ravens' 27-16 loss to the Bengals in Week 18 of the 2022 season
Texans coach Lovie Smith finished his first season as head coach of the team with a 3-13-1 record, losing the No. 1 overall pick with a 32-31 win over the Colts. Even when the Texans win, they lose. Reports this week have indicated Smith’s job is not safe. Smith said that’s news to him. “A [more]
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
The Seahawks beat the Rams, keeping themselves alive in the playoff race.
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
Legendary star pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, and 49ers Faithful saluted him in style after his last snap.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
Notes and observations from the 49ers' 10th win in a row:
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call