Matt Judon's top plays 2021 season

Reuters Videos

Briefing reporters on the results of a military inquiry, McKenzie said the bomb sent 5mm ball bearings ripping through a packed crowd at the airport's Abbey Gate. The investigation found no definitive proof of any gunfire."I want to acknowledge that the investigation differs from what we initially believed on the day of the attack," McKenzie said. "At the time, the best information we had in the immediate aftermath of the attack indicated that it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and ISIS-K gunmen," he added, using an acronym for Islamic State's Afghan affiliate.The bombing occurred on Aug. 26 as U.S. troops were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, and compounded America's sense of defeat after 20 years of war.