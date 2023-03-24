Here’s what Matt Judon wants from JuJu Smith-Schuster for No.9 jersey

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon might be willing to part ways with his No. 9 jersey for the right price from Patriots newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It would be a hefty price tag for the veteran wide receiver, who wore No. 9 with the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs last season.

In order for a jersey switch to even happen within the rules of the NFL, Judon would have to buy out the inventory of unsold jerseys with his name and number, and then Smith-Schuster could reimburse him for the inventory cost, along with the gentlemen’s agreement price set by Judon for the actual jersey number.

But that price won’t be cheap.

“He can have it for the price of a lambo I got the 100k,” Judon posted on Twitter.

He can have it for the price of a lambo I got the 100k https://t.co/pFVU8iaqHJ — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 23, 2023

When speaking with The Kansas City Star, Smith-Schuster claimed he “probably wouldn’t go over 30k.” That would obviously put him far out of the price range it would take to make a switch with Judon happen.

In case you’re wondering, the price of a Lamborghini typically starts out at $200,000. Smith-Schuster might want the No. 9 jersey, but he doesn’t want it that bad.

