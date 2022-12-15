Matt Judon: 'There's nothing in my body' but drug tests are getting excessive

Judon: 'Nothing in my body' but drug tests are getting excessive originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Matthew Judon says he's normally maxed out at about five drug tests per year. This year? He's already between eight and 10.

That may be the cost of being in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Judon has 14.5 sacks this season, and the league has been on him to ensure he's doing it cleanly.

"I've had a whole bunch of drug tests the past couple weeks, man," he said after Thursday's practice at the University of Arizona. "But it is what it is... There's nothing in my body so we're all right."

Why is he getting tested so frequently?

"Who knows? I don't know," he said. "I don't like it, but it really don't matter... Can't do nothing. If I don't take it, I get in trouble. So I'm just going to cry about it and take it."

Judon has been doing a good deal of coping on social media.

"Dear NFL (and) NFLPA," he tweeted on Thursday, "leave me the F alone please. It's no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes."

On Instagram, Judon posted a story asking the NFL when he might be done getting tested. For the league's response -- conjured up by Judon himself -- he posted a video of cornerback Marcus Peters doing a press conference and saying, "I think we ain't done yet. I. Think. We. Ain't. Done. Yet."

Judon was asked if it's motivating for him to be tested so frequently. If he thinks it's not being done randomly, perhaps he feels as though the number of tests is an indication someone believes that he can't be having the season he's having without the help of performance enhancers.

"Is it motivating? Hell no," he said. "That ain't motivating. Just something the NFL does. It's random. I don't think we have that many 'J' names so I guess mine gets called all the time."