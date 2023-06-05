Matt Judon stirs Patriots’ pot in IG exchange with DeAndre Hopkins

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was back on the recruiting trail on Monday, and this time, he was taking aim at star free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Patriots are believed to be one of at least four teams pursuing the five-time Pro Bowl wideout.

New England has the money and a legitimate need at receiver to swoop in and make the blockbuster signing. Hopkins is expected to go on visits before ultimately making a decision on where to sign.

Judon, who has recruited hard for the Patriots throughout the offseason, didn’t waste a chance to pitch New England to Hopkins in an Instagram post on Monday, which prompted Hopkins to respond with a couple of laughing emojis.

Matthew Judon joking with Deandre Hopkins on Hopkins’ latest IG post. pic.twitter.com/IAZ6LH7Lzj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 5, 2023

There have been questions as to whether Bill O’Brien being the Patriots’ offensive coordinator could have an impact on Hopkins’ decision. O’Brien was the head coach and de facto general manager for the Houston Texans, when Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

But to be fair, the Patriots aren’t O’Brien’s team. The ship in New England is run by coach Bill Belichick, whom Hopkins respects greatly.

Perhaps that’s enough to clear the path for one of the greatest receiver signings in franchise history.

