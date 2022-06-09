Matt Judon shows love for Cole Strange despite their minicamp spat

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon and guard Cole Strange were at the center of a scrum, the closest thing the media has seen to a fight during the 2022 offseason at the team’s practices. Offensive and defensive players crowded on the practice field pulling each other away and arguing over a fairly controversial play on Day 1 on Tuesday.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell forced a fumble on wide receiver Nelson Agholor on the final play practice in 11-on-11 drills, and Judon managed to recover the ball. An instant after that, Strange came flying at Judon’s legs in an attempt to recover the football. Coaches could be heard telling Strange to stay on his feet. Clearly, the staff was on Judon’s side. By Day 2, the veteran seemed to have forgiven Strange, however.

“He’s a young player,” Judon said Wednesday after practice. “He was trying to make a play. Great hustle from him. If you (saw) him, he sprinted from 30 yards away. Cole is going to be a player for us, and we’ve got to see how he develops. Yesterday, nobody was hurt and we all came back out on the field, so it wasn’t anything.”

So Judon’s OK?

“You know I’m always good,” he replied, smiling.

Strange has earned his way into the starting group at left guard. He was locked into the mix with the first team for every practice session that has been open to the media at minicamp and organized team activities. He was a chippy, high-intensity player in college and that’s exactly what he’s been with the Patriots. It sounds like — for the most part — Strange’s teammates appreciate that about him.

