Matt Judon sets new career-high, Patriots record vs. Jets

Judon sets new career-high, Patriots record vs. Jets

Matt Judon was a bright spot in an otherwise ugly game Sunday between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

The Patriots' star linebacker notched 1.5 sacks in Week 11 to set a new career-high with 13.5 sacks this season. You can watch him accomplish the feat in the video below:

Judon now has the third-most single-season sacks in New England Patriots franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famer Andre Tippett (18.5 in 1984 and 16.5 in 1985). He surpassed Chandler Jones (12.5 in 2015) to become the Patriots player with the most sacks in the Bill Belichick era.

Tippett's franchise records certainly are in reach for Judon with seven games left on the schedule. The NFL record for sacks in a single season is 22.5 (Michael Strahan in 2001, T. J. Watt in 2021).