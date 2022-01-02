Matt Judon ruthlessly roasted Mac Jones for his lack of swagger with outfit choices

Matt Judon was absolutely ruthless during a postgame press conference on Sunday. He was playful, but — oh-so ruthless.

The New England Patriots outside linebacker has made a habit of showing up to his postgame press conferences in stylish clothing. So he faced a question about Mac Jones’ lack of loud and swaggy clothing. And Judon absolutely burned the rookie quarterback. Judon was asked whether he might be able to help Jones improve his fashion sense or “drip.” Judon looked Jones in the face — as they were both in the press conference room — and the linebacker died laughing.

“It’s a lost cause. I’m going to keep it 100. Mac’s a football player and that’s about it,” Jones said. “Drip — that’s not him.”

This is too freaking funny.

