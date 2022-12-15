Matt Judon rips NFL for requesting another drug test after Patriots-Cardinals

Matt Judon is fed up with NFL after latest 'random' drug test request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Judon must have experienced a strong sense of déjà vu when he woke up Thursday morning.

The Patriots edge rusher tweeted a screenshot of an apparent text he received from an NFL employee informing him he'd been selected for a drug test following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. And Judon wasn't happy about it.

"Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please," Judon wrote. "It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes."

If you'll recall, Judon claimed he was randomly chosen for a drug test just two weeks ago following the Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 30-year-old is enjoying a career year -- he's tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 14.5 -- and clearly believes it's no coincidence that he's being "randomly" tested more frequently this season.

According to the NFL's drug testing policy, an "independent administrator" uses a computer program to randomly select 10 players on each roster for testing every week. That includes practice squad players and players on injured reserve, which for the Patriots is roughly 80 total players.

If you do the math, Judon and his teammates each have a 12.5 percent chance of being tabbed for a drug test every week. So, the odds are certainly against one player being tested in back-to-back weeks.

The odds aren't zero, though, so it's a matter of whether you believe Judon is being unfairly targeted -- or is just really unlucky.