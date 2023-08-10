Matt Judon reacts to Patriots rookie punter getting his jersey number

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is no longer the only player in the building with a No. 9 jersey.

The star pass-rusher now shares the number with rookie punter Bryce Baringer. On Thursday, the Patriots revealed all of their rookie jersey numbers, and Baringer became the second punter in two years to be given the No. 9 jersey in the preseason.

Last year, it was undrafted rookie punter Jake Julien that shared the same number as Judon. Julien didn’t stick on the roster and eventually landed in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Elks.

After seeing the number reveal, Judon hopped on social media and reacted, along with wide receiver DeVante Parker.

The twinning with No. 9 will be short-lived when the actual season begins, and the numbers are no longer allowed to be the same.

Baringer is locked into a positional battle with veteran punter Corliss Waitman. It’s hard seeing the rookie fail to make the roster considering the Patriots gave up a sixth-round draft pick for him. And from the looks of his early work in training camp, he is inching his way towards being a roster lock.

