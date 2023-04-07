Matt Judon pitched for this top draft prospect to join Patriots

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was back on the social media recruiting trail after watching Jason McCourty break down one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

And of course, it was on the defensive side of the ball.

McCourty highlighted Illinois’ standout cornerback Devon Witherspoon on “Good Morning Football” on Thursday. Witherspoon has been projected by many to be the first cornerback taken off the draft board.

Bad things tend to happen for opposing quarterbacks when throwing in his direction. In 2022, he held quarterbacks to a 25 passer rating, while also snagging three interceptions with 14 pass break-ups. He was a complete lockdown corner and didn’t yield a single receiving touchdown in his final season with the Fighting Illini.

Come to the patriots https://t.co/hSc1wLtSBV — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) April 7, 2023

The Patriots could use another young cornerback in the defensive backfield, which is currently spearheaded by Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones.

Witherspoon’s last name isn’t Jones, but he’d fit right in as one of the top playmakers on a talented defensive unit in New England.

