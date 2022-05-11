Matt Judon, McCourty twins have funny exchange about potential broadcast careers

Tom Brady made some noise with his mega deal as an NFL broadcaster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will sign a 10-year contract worth $375 million to become Fox Sports’ lead analyst when he retires. Brady has a vibrant personality and he has knowledge of the game that should set him up for a smooth transition. As Julian Edelman stated, it might be a while until Brady actually retires and moves to the next phase of his career.

Following the Brady announcement, the NFL Network Twitter account put out a tweet asking which current NFL player would fans like to see most in the broadcast booth.

The McCourty twins showed their interest in transitioning to the broadcast booth, and Matt Judon followed up with a hilarious response.

So me and a mirror — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) May 11, 2022

Jason no cool bro not cool — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) May 11, 2022

Undoubtedly, all three of these personalities would make for great television in the broadcast booth.

