Matt Judon makes hilarious pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to join Patriots

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was at it again on social media, following the recent report that teams around the NFL believe Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be cut from the team.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer commented on the situation during a recent appearance on the Patriots Press Pass podcast with Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

The Patriots are still in desperate need of a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and a five-time Pro Bowler like Hopkins would instantly be one of the greatest players the team has ever acquired at the position.

Judon, who has been the Patriots’ best hype man/recruiter, sent out a hilarious pitch for Hopkins to join New England on Monday.

One thing is certain: It wouldn’t take fans long to accept Hopkins in a Patriots uniform.

Considering the struggles the team had on the offensive side of the ball in 2022, it has obviously been a long time coming for them to make a move at receiver. But Hopkins likely won’t come cheap through a trade or on the free agent market. The latter might also open the door for more teams to get involved in the negotiations to sign him.

From the looks of everything, it might take more than the unique recruiting skills of Judon to turn the dream of Hopkins to New England into reality.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire