Matt Judon laments latest 'random' drug test after Patriots-Bills game

Matt Judon laments latest 'random' drug test after Patriots-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Judon believes there's an inaccurate word in the NFL's "random drug test" policy.

The morning after the New England Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, Judon tweeted that he had been selected for a random drug test.

He also suggested this isn't the first time he's been tested this season.

At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me https://t.co/nr7ljgGp21 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 2, 2022

Judon is enjoying a career season in New England with an NFL-leading 13 sacks through 12 games. He's been one of the best defensive players in the league, which is why he believes the league is putting him under the spotlight by subjecting him to "random" drug tests.

Judon certainly isn't alone in his skepticism of the NFL's drug test policy. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was drug-tested earlier this season after going off for 156 yards and three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he didn't see the coincidence.

I would have a drug test this morning huh lol ðŸ™„ Rogerrrrr this is not random ðŸ˜­@NFL — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 31, 2022

The NFL is notorious for testing its best players after big games -- Myles Garrett was tested three times in a four-week span last season -- so at least Judon has some company. If anything, perhaps he should take the "random" drug tests as positive sign that he's turning heads with his play.