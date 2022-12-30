Matt Judon’s joke on Patriots’ injury woes was both hilarious and sad

Injuries have beaten the New England Patriots defense to hell ahead of Sunday’s pivotal showdown with the visiting Miami Dolphins.

The Fins not having Tua Tagovailoa starting at quarterback was supposed to be a break for the Patriots, but backup Teddy Bridgewater might end up feasting on a defensive backfield missing Jalen Mills, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones instead.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the fastest receivers in the NFL, and someone is going to have to cover those guys. Patriots leading sack artist Matthew Judon joked that person could be him, if players keep getting injured.

“Don’t be surprised if it’s me vs. Waddle out there on an island,” Judon told media members on Thursday, via NESN’s Zack Cox.

Matthew Judon on the Patriots’ injury issues at CB: “Don’t be surprised if it’s me vs. Waddle out there on an island.” He was joking. Added that the Patriots have confidence in the players who will fill those spots. pic.twitter.com/h4ihOoagq8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 29, 2022

Judon’s joke is as funny as it is sad because the lack of depth in the defensive backfield could really be a problem for the Patriots.

With two games left on the schedule, like every other NFL team, they’ve clearly reached the point where the battle of attrition is equally as important as what happens on the football field.

