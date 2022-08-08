The Patriots had most of their players on the field for Monday’s padded practice. Six of the eight players who missed Friday’s practice were back, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Outside linebacker Matt Judon, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, safety Jabrill Peppers, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, tight end Dalton Keene and rookie offensive lineman Chasen Hines practiced in pads. Judon missed two consecutive practices for unknown reasons, while Tavai injured his right leg in Thursday’s practice, per Callahan.

Hines, a sixth-round draft selection, made his practice debut. He had missed minicamp and the first two weeks of training camp on the non-football injury list.

Running back James White remains on the active/physically unable to perform list, and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the active/non-football injury list.

Matt Judon, Jahlani Tavai return to practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk