A pair of starting Patriots defensive players landed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

Linebackers Matt Judon and Ja'whaun Bentley have both been placed on the list. If vaccinated, both players can test off the list in time to play against the Jaguars in Week 17.

Judon leads the Patriots with 12.5 sacks and also has 57 tackles and a fumble recovery while starting all 15 games. Bentley has started 14 games and has 88 tackles, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive end Deatrich Wise, and offensive lineman Yasir Durant all missed Sunday’s loss to the Bills while on the COVID reserve list and remain there on Monday.

Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley to Patriots COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk