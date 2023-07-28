Matt Judon fends off ex-Patriot’s negative tweet on Bill Belichick

Outside linebacker Matt Judon reportedly wants adjustments to his current contract with the New England Patriots, but he isn’t looking to create any added drama to get what he clearly deserves.

Former Patriots All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, who has been outspoken about coach Bill Belichick in the past, believes Judon’s tune could change if Belichick and the Patriots fail to come through on the contract rework.

“Let’s see how much he likes Belichick now,” Samuel posted, when chiming in on the matter on social media.

It didn’t take Judon long to post a response after reading the comment.

“Will forever be my guy. Don’t let that money effect my emotions Asante,” Judon posted.

Judon is keeping tight-lipped on his contract situation with the Patriots, but he has expressed multiple times that he wanted to retire in New England. Plans are never set in stone in a landscape that’s always changing, but one has to believe a deal will get done at some point, if both sides are open and on the same page.

That has been the case since the moment Judon walked through the doors at Gillette Stadium. With the Patriots expected to be one of the teams with the most money to spend in 2024, it’s hard to envision it changing now.

