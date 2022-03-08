Matt Judon doesn't agree with NFL's harsh Calvin Ridley suspension

Judon doesn't agree with NFL's harsh Calvin Ridley suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Did the NFL go too far with their discipline of Calvin Ridley for betting on NFL games?

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver was suspended for at least the 2022 season after an investigation by the league confirmed he bet on games last season. Ridley's gambling took place in November when he was on the non-football injury list to address his mental health.

The NFL's harsh discipline sparked debate on social media about whether the one-year ban was over the top. If you ask New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, the answer to that question is an emphatic "yes."

"This is trash. free Calvin," he wrote.

The league concluded there was no evidence Ridley used inside information or "that any game was compromised in any way." However, the NFL's gambling policy clearly states all league personnel are prohibited from placing any bet on a practice, game, or other event. While Ridley's actions didn't directly affect the integrity of the game, the NFL decided it had to set a precedent.

Perhaps what's bugging Judon is Ridley was a rumored trade target for the Patriots this offseason. New England could use a reliable receiver for young quarterback Mac Jones, and the 27-year-old certainly would've helped in that department.