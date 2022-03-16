Matt Judon, Devin McCourty team up to recruit Chandler Jones to Patriots

Devin McCourty joins Matt Judon trying to recruit former Patriot back to Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Since legal tampering opened on Monday, Matt Judon has been hot on the recruiting trail for the New England Patriots.

With free agency officially set to open on Wednesday, Judon got some help from Devin McCourty on the Twittersphere in trying to bring in another high-profile star, one who happens to be a former teammate of McCourty's with the Patriots: Chandler Jones.

It started with Jones, who's spent the last six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, building up some suspense for himself:

Arguably the top edge rusher available, Jones is yet to find a suitor after making a fourth Pro Bowl -- his third with the Cardinals -- after recording 10.5 sacks in 2021.

Judon, who never crossed paths with Jones in New England, wasted no time in trying to convince him Foxboro was the place to be. But McCourty, who played with Jones from 2012-15 with the Patriots, co-signed on Judon's pitch.

ðŸ‘€ sounds good to me-Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 16, 2022

McCourty is back in Foxboro after agreeing to a one-year, $9 million contract earlier this week, a stretch which has seen New England retain many of its own players rather than look for external upgrades.

Jones, 32, was originally selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Patriots in 2012 NFL Draft, four slots ahead of Dont'a Hightower. He spent the first four years of his career in New England, including a win in Super Bowl XLIX, before he was traded to the Cardinals in 2016, a haul which eventually netted the draft picks which became Joe Thuney and Malcolm Mitchell.

Returning to Foxboro for a second tour of duty is hardly unprecedented under Bill Belichick. Deion Branch, Patrick Chung, Trent Brown, LeGarrette Blount, Kyle Van Noy, Ben Watson, Ted Karras, Brandon Bolden and Jamie Collins -- three times -- are among the notable players with multiple stints in New England this century.

Jones would fit right in with the group above. With a few more productive seasons, Jones, a two-time First Team All-Pro with 107.5 career sacks, could be a few more productive seasons away from entering the Hall of Fame conversation.

For what it's worth, Kendrick Bourne wouldn't seem to mind Jones joining the Patriots again, either.