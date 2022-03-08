Matt Judon defends Calvin Ridley after gambling suspension

Breaking News:

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon defended Calvin Ridley after the NFL handed down an indefinite suspension to the Atlanta Falcons receiver for gambling on NFL games.

“This is trash. free Calvin,” Judon tweeted on Monday after the NFL announced the suspension.

The league suspended Ridley for placing parlay bets on games while the receiver was on a leave of absence from the Falcons organization due to mental health concerns, per multiple reports. As a part of those parlay bets, he put money on Atlanta winning — but had no contact with any Falcons players or coaches and an NFL investigation did not find he influenced the outcome of games in any way.

It seems Judon disagrees with the NFL’s actions.

