Matt Judon breaks Patriots record during Week 5 win over Lions

Matthew Judon made New England Patriots history in Sunday's blowout win over the Detroit Lions.

Donning his trademark red sleeves under the Patriots' throwback red jersey, Judon had a field day against Jared Goff and the Lions offense. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker tallied two sacks, including a second-quarter strip-sack that resulted in a New England touchdown.

With that play, Judon became the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team's first five games. Hall of Famer Andre Tippett previously held the franchise record of four straight in 1986.

Judon now has six sacks on the year, the most ever by a Patriots player through the first five games of the campaign. He notched a career-high 12.5 sacks last season.

The Patriots dominated the Lions at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Judon and Co. will look to carry their momentum into next week's game in Cleveland.