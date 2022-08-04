Matt Judon absent; Devin McCourty returns to in Patriots practice

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon was absent from New England Patriots practice on Thursday. He and tight end Dalton Keene were the lone absences for undisclosed reasons. Defensive end Deatrich Wise remained limited.

New England Patriots safeties Devin McCourty and Jabrill Peppers, cornerback Malcolm Butler, quarterback Brian Hoyer and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey returned to practice on Thursday after missing time. Butler missed Wednesday’s slower-paced session and Hoyer has been absent since July 29.

Hoyer was dealing with an illness, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Butler seemed to get a veteran rest day — he returned from retirement and may need the occasional maintenance day to get back into football shape.

In Hoyer’s absence, the Patriots made heavy use of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Butler’s absence provided more reps for young cornerbacks Jack Jones and Joejuan Williams.

