Matt Jones already out in Indy

The Matt Jones era has ended in Indianapolis. There was one?

The once-promising tailback, cut by Washington last week and claimed by the Colts, has now been waived by the Colts. The team released Jones in order to create a roster spot for guard Adam Redmond, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Jones will once again be subject to waivers. If unclaimed, he’ll become a free agent.

A third-round pick in 2015, Jones fell out of favor in Washington, where Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, and Samaje Perine now hold down the running attack.