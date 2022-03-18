Matt Ioannidis signing with Panthers

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis has found a new team.

According to multiple reports, Ioannidis has landed with the Panthers on a one-year deal. No other terms have been disclosed.

Ioannidis was released by the Commanders earlier this week and his agent said the move came after the team told his client that they would not be cutting him. The move provided Washington with a good chunk of cap space, however, and that proved to be too much for them to resist.

Ioannidis spent the last six seasons in Washington and started 40 of the 73 games he played for the team. He had 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 appearances during the 2021 season.

