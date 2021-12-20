Washington activated several defensive linemen from their COVID-19 reserve list over the weekend and they’re set to get another one back on Monday.

According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis will return to the active roster ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Eagles.

Ioannidis has started three of the 12 games he’s played for Washington this season. He has 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.

Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Daniel Wise, James Smith-Williams, and Casey Toohill are the defensive linemen who were activated over the weekend. Washington also got wide receiver Cam Sims back, but they are putting right guard Brandon Scherff on the list Monday.

Matt Ioannidis set to come off Washington’s COVID reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk