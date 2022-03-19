Matt Ioannidis lands with his former college coach

It didn’t take long for former Washington defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis to find a new home. Ioannidis agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers Friday, reuniting him with his former college coach at Temple, Matt Rhule.

Ioannidis, released Wednesday just before the new NFL league began, spent six seasons with the Washington Commanders after being a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

After his release, Ioannidis’ agent sounded off, saying he directly asked Washington’s representatives at the NFC combine if Ioannidis was in the team’s plans, and Washington’s top salary-cap guy, Rob Rogers, told the agent he had nothing to worry about.

Matt Ioannidis is signing with the Carolina Panthers, per source — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) March 18, 2022

The Commanders were in desperate need for salary-cap space after agreing to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz and his $28 million salary in 2022. However, Washington knew over a week ago Wentz was coming and should have spoken to the agent ahead of time and let him know this was a possibility. Ioannidis deserved that respect.

In six years with the Commanders, Ioannidis appeared in 73 games, with 40 starts, and finished with 175 tackles and 24.5 sacks.