Matt Horn: Last season of college football as we know it, if not too late already

The more you get right, the better you do on a test.

It’s final exam time for football at America’s universities. Those are the places that deployed amateurs, where a campus created a unique atmosphere and the whole thing was just so collegiate.

As in, not a business. Many say the demise of nostalgia is the NCAA’s fault because it clutched to amateurism until it simply couldn’t hold on any longer.

Many are left to wonder how long college football as we know will last from here on out? The season starts for most teams this weekend.

Name, image and likeness should have been a thing way back when the Fab Five happened. With coaches moving all over the place, while not the best argument before, kids shouldn’t have to pretend loyalty is a thing either with transfer rules.

The college landscape could have survived those things, even paying athletes. Sadly, it didn’t.

Poof, the Pac 12 is gone. Good luck to fans of Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State.

USC and UCLA play in the Big Ten in 2024. Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC.

That’s fine for football, not for any of the other sports.

Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson.

This is a discussion about disconnecting, altering fabric and reconfiguring bonds. It’s not just realignment.

“I went to the same school as that employee” or generations tailgating and buying season tickets to see “employees” who might leave for other jobs before the NFL. That’s not college football.

Then, schools might enter a conference on the opposite coast. Maybe form a bigger-business super conference.

Who knows what the aftermath of musical chairs will look like? Good luck Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Arkansas, eventually you might really be little brothers.

Sustaining rivalries is no longer a deal breaker and more of them will go away. Nebraska used to be one of the bullies.

More teams will have more money and less chance to win. Fans don't want more money for schools, they want connections and victories.

The five-star recruits will all want to play in the super league. What about the rest of the players for the NFL?

Where will they play? They won’t be tested.

The NFL might be pushed to finally form an alternative development league. That will change college football, much like it’s slowly started to change college basketball.

Ausar and Amen Thompson are likely to make kids consider Overtime Elite after being selected in the top six picks of the NBA Draft. Jalen Green and Scoot Henderson will have kids thinking about the G League after going in the top three the last two years.

There, they won’t be employees, but students of the game. Imagine the following for football.

Kids play high school football. Then, there's a combine and invited players are split up to develop under particular teams.

Teams could use joint practices to determine who stays and who climbs. That's not what anybody had in mind, but talk about respect for player safety.

Ultimately, there must be fresh kids for the NFL. Trust me, college football changes for some if the best players don’t play it.

Is it ironic that for some reason most of you want more teams in the playoff, up to 12 after this year? Soon, some universities might not even have Division I teams or irrelevant programs that nobody cares about.

It also won’t be long before Title IX will be impossible to adhere to. Immediate and future travel for anything but football from Los Angeles to Columbus, on a Tuesday, constitutes cruel and unusual for the athletes in other sports.

So, what made it acceptable not to protect these students and to abandon any scholarly sensitivity to academics and amateurism at universities? TV, of course.

And a lack of ability to respect a collegiate/academic model while cooperating about billions of dollars. TV has nothing to do with school.

The minority would argue it shouldn’t drive these decisions then. After all, TV doesn’t have to travel.

The season starts this weekend for Emeka Egbuka and Ohio State.

Maybe college football won’t change much after this year. That would be great and it might take a while if it does.

Remember, however, colleges were first allowed to act independently with what basically amounts to their own NILs after a lawsuit in 1974. If you miss components of 1975 or 1995 or 2015, imagine 2075.

The floodgates open much faster now. Oops, we turned it into college baseball or hockey.

Regardless, this is already the last collegiate football season in one way, although it had already been diminished by the four-team playoff. You can’t lose.

You need to catch lightning and be perfect, unless you play in the SEC or Big Ten. Soon, there will be more inferior teams in the playoff and some that didn't have a good enough season by any former standard.

Everybody needs a chance, unless they've been eliminated from the board. The genie is already out of the bottle.

Much of the magic can never be put back in.

