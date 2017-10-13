Matt Holliday gets the call at DH for the Yankees tonight

Matt Holliday didn’t get a single plate appearance in the ALDS or the Wild Card Game. Makes sense given that he hit .179/.225/.300 in 151 second half plate appearances. He’s going to see action tonight, however, as Joe Girardi has named him his DH for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros. He’ll bat eighth.

The rationale, one assumes, is that Jacoby Ellsbury and Chase Headley have also struggled — neither got a hit in the ALDS — so why not see if the nearly two weeks off for Holliday freshened him up a bit.

The entire Yankees lineup:

1. Brett Gardner (L) LF

2. Aaron Judge (R) RF

3. Gary Sanchez (R) C

4. Didi Gregorius (L) SS

5. Starlin Castro (R) 2B

6. Aaron Hicks (S) CF

7. Greg Bird (L) 1B

8. Matt Holliday (R) DH

9. Todd Frazier (R) 3B

