Matt Herron Named Christiansburg H.S. New Head Football Coach

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We have Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz coaching news to tell you about as the Christiansburg Blue Demons announced on social media Wednesday night Matt Herron is the school’s new head football coach. Herron recently was the offensive coordinator on the Blue Demons football team as well as an assistant baseball coach for Christiansburg High School. He has been with Christiansburg since 2017. Herron takes over for Alex Wilkens as he resigned from the position last month.

