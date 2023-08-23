How Matt Herman perfectly fit Battle at the program's 11th hour

Battle head coach Matt Herman, center, talks with his team during a preeason jaboree on August 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Battle was down to its 11th hour. The specific time had to have been close to 11:59 p.m.

The Spartans needed a football coach, and immediately no less. Jonah Dubinski had resigned to take a coaching position in Naples, Florida, putting Battle in a precarious spot with just weeks until the 2023 season began.

Battle director of athletics Sammie Symonds, however, had already announced the program would look for its next full-time head coach. There was no interim that would lead for a short while.

In just her second month as AD, she needed to make one of the biggest hires possible at BHS, but also in mid-Missouri football. Battle, which celebrates its football program's 10th season this fall, has six district titles and one state title to its name.

That name would appear right at that 11th hour. Matt Herman officially applied to be Battle's next head coach.

"It popped in there and I was like, 'oh, my,'" Symonds said. "I didn't know if it was going to happen or not."

Herman's journey back to Columbia wasn't that simple, however. His presence, though, is a seemingly perfect fit for the football team and the school itself.

It could mean Battle continues its winning traditions.

Reintroducing Matt Herman

Symonds and Herman knew each other well before Symonds hired Herman back at Battle. In fact, most of Battle is already familiar with its new head football coach.

Herman was an assistant at Battle as part of the team's inaugural season in 2013. He was there when the Spartans won a state title in 2014 with then-head coach Justin Conyers and stayed on when Attiyyah Ellison took control of the program.

He doesn't need much of an introduction to some parents. There are even plenty of present-day players who remember Herman when he was an assistant at Battle in 2019 and 2020 before he left in 2021 to take a teaching and coaching position at Moanalua High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Herman's nephew, Ace Herman, is a freshman offensive lineman for the Spartans this season. But Matt has even deeper roots in Columbia, too.

"I grew up a Kewpie all my life, but when Battle opened I had an opportunity to come here and was welcomed," Herman said. "We did a lot of great things on that first staff. A lot of those guys, like 90% of those guys already texted me when the news came out, if they didn't know already I was coming."

The decision to return to Columbia wasn't a simple one for Herman, from the beginning to the present day, either.

A Battle offensive lineman sticks a Battle defender with a forearm shiver during a summer practice on July 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Matt's return to Columbia

It wasn't easy for Herman to decide what to do.

He was in Hawaii, across the entire globe. His season in Honolulu would be starting soon. But he talked it over with his wife and he made the decision.

Herman hit the apply button on July 26. Then he had to wait. Symonds was on vacation and well away from Missouri when news of Dubinski's resignation broke. She had to get back to Columbia before she could start the hiring process during MSHSAA's dead week.

Easier said than done.

"My plane was delayed five hours," Symonds said. "I got to Chicago at four in the morning, and then I had to drive here from Chicago on Sunday. Sunday was when the applications closed, and then Monday, of course, I didn't know any of this was happening before vacation so I told every fall coach like, 'Hey, let's have our one-on-one meetings as soon as I'm back.'"

Symonds had a large number of applicants, but she couldn't interview everyone she wanted to. The dead week period gave her time, but only a few days worth to decide after the first and only round of interviews.

She put together a panel for interviews. All of this was situated around MSHSAA training as a first-year athletic director.

"What did I get myself into," Symonds joked.

However, when Herman's name popped up, it changed the game.

'The whole thing for me was all the conversations and all the late nights and talking to people over here, the long talks with everybody," Herman said. "If I hit submit, I'm not going to hit submit and pull out."

Herman interviewed, and then he waited on standby. If he got the job, he would need to get to Columbia by Aug. 7, the first day of practice.

"I this happens, I got to leave Friday night, I got to get there Saturday morning. Saturday I got to meet with the guys, some of them, hopefully. And then Sunday I want a staff meeting," Herman said.

Once Herman knew he was going to be recommended for the job, he had to wait for HR to call him. Once he got that call, his plan went into action. He had applied and gotten a job back in Columbia in a span of a week.

Not only does Herman's presence fill the head coaching position, but it fills an open spot at Battle. The school needed an algebra teacher, and Herman has experience teaching that subject the last two years.

"This is the most chaotic experience I've ever had, but somehow it happened perfectly," Symonds said. "Especially being new to the job, not understanding the chaos to begin with, and then having to make a hire like that, it's like, how did it go from being that crazy to that calm so quick? With the flip of a switch, it was a sign of relief."

Battle quarterback Kendle Wilkerson absorbs a hit from Hickman defenders during a preseason jamboree on August 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

What Herman's first year will look like

Herman was out at dinner one night with a friend, simply discussing the season. Through those discussions, the conversation led Herman to reminisce a bit.

"That's what we talked about, bringing back the old, that excitement and kind of who we are," Herman said. "It kind of gives you goosebumps just to realize what it is like to do those things."

It's not a secret that Herman inherits a program that needs a little stability. He'll be the third head football coach at Battle in the last four seasons when the Spartans open their 2023 season at Park Hill.

That's difficult to instill in his first year, let alone in his first month on the job.

The play on the field will be a bit complex. Herman can't change everything in just a few weeks, but he can simplify some of his offensive concepts to fit the vocabulary that Battle used in Dubinski's offense last season.

What Spartans fans can expect, though, is for Herman to bring back some of the old-school aspects Battle football used to have.

"We're walking down from the top back like the old days," Herman said.

The Herman-era at Battle is one that's going to embrace the past but understands the future is key. There are plenty of players on the Spartans' roster that will make an impact this season.

Whatever the end result may be, Battle got its coach. The process wasn't linear, and it surely wasn't stress-free, but Symonds is confident Herman is the right person for the job.

"We're just happy to work together and the whole staff is just ecstatic about him coming back," Symonds said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Matt Herman perfectly fit Battle at the program's 11th hour