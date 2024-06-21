Matt Hasselbeck shares highlights from epic Seahawks 2001 overtime win

For every true blue 12th Man, there is a special place in their hearts for quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Following the dark days of the 90’s, Hasselbeck emerged as the first legitimate quarterback the team had since the Dave Krieg era of the 1980’s. On Twitter, the former beloved Seahawk retweeted a video of an old game from the 2001 season. A low scoring overtime win over the then-San Diego Chargers.

Winding the clock back to 2001 seems like a lifetime ago these days. For the Seattle Seahawks, it essentially was. The 2001 season was a year of transition. The Seahawks were still playing at Husky Stadium, while Qwest Field (now Lumen, of course) was still being built. It was also the final year of Seattle playing in the AFC West.

So naturally, it is only fitting the highlight reel from 2001 was from a game against a former division rival. When watching the highlights below, man, a total throwback list of names will hit you like a brick.

Matt Hasselbeck, Darrell Jackson, Shaun Alexander, Doug Flutie and LaDanian Tomlinson. Names you only hear these days among your friends at a bar, remininsing about former players over a few rounds of beers.

The 2001 Seattle Seahawks would go on to finish the season with a 9-7 record. Although the team missed the playoffs, it was the first season with Hasselbeck at the helm. The foundations built in this season would eventually go on to help the Seahawks during their rise in the mid-2000’s as one of the better teams in the NFL.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the NFL’s top 33 tight ends by annual salary

Seahawks pick Penn State EDGE in this 2025 mock draft

PFF position rankings for 11 key Seahawks going into 2024

2024 training camp reporting dates for all 32 NFL teams

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire