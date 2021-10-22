Matt Hasselbeck enters Seahawks Ring of Honor on Monday night

Eight years before the Seahawks won a Super Bowl, quarterback Matt Hasselbeck got them to a game that, but for repeated blunders by the officials, Seattle may have won.

On Monday night against the Saints, Hasselbeck will enter the team’s Ring of Honor.

“I’m really proud of Matt,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday. “We had a blast. He was really one of the reasons why I thought coming here was a good idea. We had an established quarterback that had played the game and had been in championship games. We hit it right, I thought we had a really good start to it, we didn’t win all of our games or anything like that, but we did some great stuff. We started a relationship that I’m really proud of. He is a great guy and I love his family. I’m really proud for him and excited for him. It’s a great honor.”

Hasselbeck and Carroll spent only one season together, but it culminated in an NFC West title (despite a losing record) and the Beastquake wild-card game against, yes, the Saints in the playoffs.

By 2011, the starter was Tarvaris Jackson. By 2012, it was Matt Flynn until it was Russell Wilson, who will eventually enter the Ring of Honor, obviously.

