Matt Harvey has reached out to Mets about reunion, says Boomer Esiason

Matt Harvey has reached out to the Mets about a potential reunion, reports Boomer Esiason of WFAN 660, who added that New York would consider it.

SNY's Andy Martino has reported in the past that a reunion between Harvey and the Mets is highly unlikely.

Harvey's tenure with the Mets was rocky at times, and he has said that there are some things he regrets. He also recently said that he has "grown up and matured" since then.

The 31-year-old Harvey has been throwing regular bullpen sessions to stay game-ready as he seeks an opportunity to pitch in 2020 -- whether it's in the majors or elsewhere.

Jason Lee reported on June 5 that Harvey was among three former All-Stars who had expressed interest regarding playing for the KBO in Korea, with Joel Sherman of the New York Post confirming Lee's report while adding that KBO teams had been in touch with Harvey's representatives.

"I hope somebody gives me a shot," Harvey told Dan Martin of the New York Post in May. "I feel like I have many more years in me."

After bursting onto the scene with the Mets in 2012 and becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2013, Harvey missed the end of the 2013 season and all of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned with a vengeance in 2015, blew past his innings limit, and helped guide the Mets to the World Series.

In 2016, Harvey was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, had surgery for it, and hasn't been the same since.

After the Mets traded Harvey to the Reds in 2018, he had some success there before signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $11 million. He struggled badly with Los Angeles in 2019, and the team released him last July.

Speaking to the Post in an article that was published on Saturday, Harvey said "there's not a chance" he would take back pitching in the 2015 World Series.

"Would I take back getting to the World Series with those guys and the city of New York? There's not a chance," Harvey said. "I believe things happen the way they are supposed to. I got hurt and maybe I would have anyway. Getting to the World Series was worth it."

Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson, who was at the helm 2015, recently spoke about what he felt led to Harvey's downfall.

"I think ultimately it had to do with his second injury, the thoracic outlet injury," Alderson said on the Metrospective Podcast with Tim Britton and Pete McCarthy. "The elbow (Tommy John) injury, there's a standard protocol for surgery and rehab and the success rate is pretty high. And we saw it. Matt came back well in (2015) from that surgery. But with the thoracic outlet, there isn't the same history with players coming back."

If Harvey signs a deal with an MLB team, it will almost certainly be of the minor league variety, meaning that it will come with close to zero risk. And for the Mets -- a team that is very thin when it comes to starting pitching depth -- taking a shot on Harvey or a similar pitcher looking for something to prove could make sense.

