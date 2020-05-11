Matt Harvey hoping to make it back to the majors

Former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was the subject of yesterday’s This Day in Transaction History post. Coincidentally, a new piece of Harvey news came out today from Dan Martin of the New York Post: Harvey is still looking for a team and hopes to make it back to the majors.

Harvey worked out for the Blue Jays back in February, but wasn’t offered a contract. The right-hander inked a one-year, $11 million contract with the Angels last year, but it was a disaster. He made 12 starts, posting a 7.09 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 29 walks over 59 2/3 innings. Harvey went on the injured list with an upper back strain, but the club released him before the end of July. The A’s picked up Harvey on a minor league deal but it went nowhere.

Harvey, 31, was last healthy and productive in 2015, when he helped the Mets get to the World Series. Since then, he has been plagued by injuries as well as off-field drama. Harvey said, “I’ve grown up and matured on and off the field. There are a lot of things I’d do differently, but I don’t like to live with regret.”

