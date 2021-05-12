Matt Harvey 'holding back tears' during standing ovation at Citi Field: 'It's something I'll never forget'

Matt Harvey Orioles looks up vs Mets

Orioles starter Matt Harvey pitched against the Mets on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since being traded in 2018.

After the game, he thanked the fans for giving him a standing ovation and was grateful for all the memories he has from playing at Citi Field.

"There was a lot of excitement, a lot of memories," Harvey said. "Obviously there's been so many ups and downs here at this ballpark and with this organization, I really didn't know what to expect. What the fans gave me out there was pretty incredible. I was holding back tears. I'm not going to lie about that, it was pretty hard holding them back. Reminded me of a lot of the good memories, and coming off the field with an ovation like that, it brought a lot back and it was very special to me. Something I'll never forget."



Harvey allowed seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out four over 4.1 IP against a hot Mets team, who have now won seven-straight games.



"Obviously I wish things went differently, I wish the score was flip-flopped," Harvey said. "My job is to go out and keep runs off the board, and obviously I didn't do that regardless of who were were playing and the situation. It was a rough one. I felt like I made some decent pitches and they were tough, they made me work, they hit the ball the other way well. They kind of went against the scouting report that I had used from the last previous games or in the last week, week and a half. They hit the ball where we weren't and made me work."

Harvey went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 188 strikeouts during the 2015 season on the way to a World Series appearance. During the 2015 postseason, he went 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA over four starts and 26.1 IP, including 26 strikeouts.

"Yeah it was hard, this is a very special place to me," Harvey said. "I'd like to say I gave everything I had here. Especially in that 2015 run, it was really something special and I left it all out there for everybody, for the fans, for out teammates. That was a big year for us as a team and the city of New York. Those memories definitely came in when I got some cheers and got the standing ovation. Like I said, it was absolutely incredible."

Infamously, after throwing eight shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, Harvey came out to pitch the ninth inning. Things didn't go as planned, with Eric Hosmer hitting an RBI double to make it a 2-1 game. Jeurys Familia replaced Harvey and allowed the tying run to score and force extra innings, where the Mets would lose 7-2 in 12 innings to end the series.

After all the success leading up through 2015, Harvey then began to deal with injuries and his pitching suffered. He went 4-10 in 2016 with a 4.86 ERA and then 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA in 2017.

"That's something I definitely don't want to talk about, I wouldn't take back going to the World Series, pitching in the playoffs, the cheers from the fans, the respect from teammates for doing that," Harvey said. "I wouldn't look back on anything, things happen. Yeah it was a lot of innings, but we were in the playoffs and we were in the World Series. And that's something I may never get the chance to do, some of the guys over there may never get the chance to do. Like I said, I would never take that back."

